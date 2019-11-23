In hosting October's annual meeting of the Southwest Missouri Association of County Commissioners, the Webster County chiefs wanted to offer programming that would put their best foot forward, and so they invited Kyle Whittaker, county engagement specialist for the Webster County office of University of Missouri Extension, to explain what his office does.
Whittaker explained that Extension has three focuses: to educate, create and connect.
“It requires everyone that worse for MU Extension to ask themselves these questions: What have I created? Who have I educated, and what have I educated them about? And who have I connected with?”
Whittaker began in his position this year, and as a former agriculture instructor at Marshfield High School, he is fully on board with the Extension goal of doubling the economic impact of agriculture within the next 20 years.
He also enjoys connecting people with opportunities they might not know exist.
Before coming to his current position, Whittaker himself was unaware of most of the opportunities that existed with Extension.
“I really had very little connection with the Extension office here,” he said. “But it is a really, really good thing. Ultimately, the Extension office exists to improve the quality of life in the community.”
Whittaker concluded his remarks by encouraging all of the commissioners present to get to know their own Extension office.
