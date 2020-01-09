Webster County residents are encouraged to vote in the upcoming University of Missouri Extension Council elections. The council, composed of elected and appointed citizens, is a full partner with Missouri's land-grant universities to deliver high-quality education and research-based information that helps people solve real-world problems and take advantage of opportunities.
Council members work with Extension specialists to provide the county with educational programming, manage finances of local Extension operations and provide personnel to carry out Extension activities.
Voting will be online through Jan. 17. Residents may vote in one of two districts based on location. District I includes the following townships: Jackson, Grant, Washington, Marshfield West, Marshfield East, Union, Niangua, East Ozark and High Prairie. District II includes Northview, Benton, Fordland, Diggins, Hazelwood and Finley. Residents may vote only once and must vote in the correct district.
District I candidates are Trever Cantrell, Doug Cron, Jeremy Day, Susan Keene, Lib Simms and Dorene Yearian. District II candidates are Timothy Clarkson, Becky Haynes, Eric E. Luebbert, Terry Penner and Daphne Sartin. Each candidate has provided a short biography for residents to view on the Webster County Extension home page, https://extension2.missouri.edu/counties/webster.
With questions please contact Webster County Extension at 859-2044, or stop by the office at 800 S. Marshall St., Marshfield.
