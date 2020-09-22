Two small cabins sit across from the horse barn of Dogwood Ranch in Rogersville.
It is a place where former foster youth who are in crisis can find a safe environment — or, as its formally called, “The Haven.” Dana Lopez, CEO of Dogwood Ranch, told The Mail about starting the program back in 2018.
"That's really our focus," said Lopez. "When we talk about the Haven, it's for former foster youth in crisis. If they're being trafficked, homeless, or they’re sleeping in a dangerous place because that’s the only roof they can find for over their heads, then that's really our heart. If they have other options where they can be with family, that's where they need to be. If they don't, then we’ll be there for them."
In 2018, the first cabin was opened to a single mother who had been living out of state in the back of her car.
"That single mother transitioned to our cabin and stayed there until mid-April of this year," said Lopez. "She'd been going from dangerous situation to dangerous situation, around a ton of addiction and dealing with drugs in her old family. She essentially grew up in care. Through a mutual friend, we got connected, and she was very interested in coming out here."
In that period of time, Lopez said they were finishing the second cabin and had both of them open in the spring. They moved another single mother there, and she was also a former foster youth.
"We’re trying to reach out those kiddos who don't have biological family that's safe and consistent to fall back on or out of the system with no connection to safe homes," said Lopez.
In May, Lopez said another individual moved into Cabin 2 with her two children. She spent most of her years in foster care and floating from facility to facility.
"This young woman has now been at the Haven for about five months," said Lopez. "She needed some help getting established as an individual, just getting away from toxic situations from men. She’s really starting to do well now. She has had some ups and downs in those first few months, which is always to be expected."
At the Haven, residents pay minimal rent, but it increases over the year that they're there. Lopez said that's just so they can start at a doable spot for the residents and not overwhelm them.
"It's an adjustment for these youth," said Lopez. "We try to get them over nine to 12 months and get them at a place where they're used to paying $400 a month, which is what they’ll be paying when they get out into the normal community."
There are two bedrooms in each cabin. The cabins include a kitchen, a bathroom and a small living room space. Lopez said a full-time volunteer lives on the property and is with the residents in the afternoons and throughout the evening.
"If there’s an emergency, someone’s onsite to be with the residents," said Lopez. "They also have our emergency numbers, so they can contact us."
The program is nine to 12 months, according to Lopez, who added they’re flexible with that timeline. Residents learn life skills training, such as applying for jobs and getting out of debt.
"Residents establish treatment goals with the care coordinator, such as getting out of debt and paying late fees," said Lopez. "We want them to be debt free by the time they leave. We also want them to be in a working vehicle by the time they leave, so a driver’s license would be a part of that. We help them with transportation until they get their vehicle situation taken care of."
While on the ranch, if residents want to interact with the horses and range, Lopez added all of that’s available to them, as long as they go through the proper channels.
"That's just for safety purposes," said Lopez. "If you've never been around horses, then you need to learn certain things before we cut you loose. Our trainer who helps in our equine therapy program is amazing. She's great and currently working with one of our residents."
With the cabins, Lopez said they can only allow a certain number of residents there.
"If it’s a single resident with no kids, then we will cap out at four residents at a time, so one in every bedroom," said Lopez. "If they have kids, then they have the whole unit to themselves."
When asked why she enjoys serving youth through the Haven, Lopez said, "I'm all about second and third chances. I love seeing youth who need another chance get it and then fly. It gives them an opportunity to turn their lives around and have the resources to do it."
