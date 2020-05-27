The municipal election that was original scheduled for April 7 has been moved to this Tuesday, and according to Webster County Clerk Stan Whitehurst, preparations have been made to keep all voters safe from infection.
“We're ready," Whitehurst told The Mail.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft stopped by the courthouse on May 12 to drop off supplies that are intended to help ensure a safe and clean space for voters and election workers. The materials included hand sanitizer, distancing decals, masks and face guards.
“It will be safer to vote than it is to go to McDonald’s drive-thru," Ashcroft said in an interview.
It's a message that is important to get out, according to Ashcroft, because if voters do not feel safe, they won't participate.
Referring to Whitehurst, Ashcroft noted, "He’s in charge of that. He's done this once or twice before." (Whitehurst has been the Webster County Clerk and top elections official for over two decades).
Ashcroft is relying on Whitehurst’s experience and the small-turnout municipal election to get the wheels moving on a safe and sanitary election process that can then be refined in August before the November presidential election.
Ashcroft said that voters will see familiar faces when they go to vote.
“Elections are controlled by local election officers," he said. "These people, they’re your neighbors, people you worship with, people you shop and play ball with."
Whitehurst noted that poll workers will be protected by Plexiglas shields. They will receive an "I voted" ink pen instead of a sticker, and they can take that with them as a reminder of the day. As a precautionary measure, stickers will be on hold until the pandemic is behind us.
Whitehurst stressed the importance of what he called "good, common sense" practices, such as hand-washing, to keep germs at bay.
The June 2 election includes school board members and aldermen for cities within the county. A Marshfield Fire Protection District proposition is on the ballot, and this would extend boundaries of the Marshfield FPD to include Marshfield. A fire protection district tax levy of 60 cents per $100 property valuation is also on the ballot, as is a set of funding measures in the Fordland R-3 School District.
