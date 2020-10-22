You might not have felt it, but an earthquake (about 2.3 in magnitude) happened outside of Webster County on Tuesday (Oct. 13).
That doesn't sound like much until you consider there are two major fault lines that run beneath Webster County. One is called the Bolivar-Mansfield fault system and the other is the Bolivar-Marshfield system.
"Get a closer look at Webster County and you’ll find all these different faults that have been identified in our county," said Scott Allen, emergency planner and health educator for the Webster County Health Unit. “Depending on which maps you look at, the fault cuts across the north end of Marshfield and straight across here into Mansfield. Fordland has one, Niangua has one, Elkland has one and other parts of the area. A significant earthquake could devastate the county."
Last Thursday (Oct. 15) marked the International ShakeOut Day, which is the third Thursday of October. Allen’s background is in the earthquake preparedness field.
"Where I'm from in California, I was studying the numbers that day," said Allen. “That area had 26 earthquakes in 24 hours. Last year, on Independence Day, there was a really big earthquake in California. I spent 14 years there managing and serving as director for their Emergency Management Services."
While studying earthquakes and talking to the state geologist, Allen said he learned both some good news and bad news for Webster County.
“The good news is there hasn’t been any activity on any of these fault lines in Webster County for probably a million years,” said Allen. “The bad news is, when you talk to geologists who study earthquakes, that just means it’s getting that much closer to having something happen.”
Allen said another interesting aspect about earthquakes in Missouri is how it impacts the ground differently.
“In California where I came from and really studied these things, you really have that ground shaking and ground separating. In Missouri, because of the type of soil that we have, the ground is almost like it becomes quick sand. That’s what’s going to happen to the ground under us. You’re going to start seeing areas of insignificant stability in the ground beneath us.”
The Great Shakeout is all about preparation, which is why Allen advises residents should do three things in the event of an earthquake: drop to the floor, take cover and hold on.
“We want you drop, cover and hold on,” said Allen. “Wherever you are at, stop, get to the ground and then cover your head with both hands. Then, as soon as you can, move one hand down and head to some sort of cover. If you’re at work or school, it might be some kind of desk. If you’re at home, it might be a kitchen table, but something that would provide some protection for you. We want you to use one hand to hold onto that item and then cover your head with the other hand.”
If you don’t have something to stay under, Allen said you should get down next to a wall and cover your head with your arms. He added not to stand underneath a doorway.
“The safest thing is to get under something that can offer some support, but if you don’t have that, get close to an interior wall,” said Allen. “For people who are using a cane or a walker, they might not be able to get under a table. We do have a lot of invalid people in Webster County. For folks like that, we want you to stop what you are doing, lock your wheelchair in place or if you’re using a walker with wheels on it, then find a way to lock it in place. Then cover your head and hold on.”
Allen added there are things you can do to prepare for an earthquake, such as planning out another meeting place with family and friends.
“We encourage people to have another meeting place,” said Allen. “My wife and I live in Springfield, but our meeting place is in Ozark. We want you to have a meeting space, kind of a back up meeting area other than your home.”
When something happens during an earthquake, Allen said if you’re contacting family members and friends, you should text them instead of calling them.
“If your cellphone works, we don’t want you making phone calls with it because emergency services will need those cell lines,” said Allen. “Text messages require a much different type of bandwidth if you will. The other thing, with text messages, when you make a phone call, it either goes through or it doesn’t. A text message gets kind of stacked in sequence, so it may go out a minute later, which is OK, but at least it’s not going to tie up phone lines that emergency crews need. That’s just for family and friends. If you need to call 911 for an emergency, then you can do that.”
The Webster County Health Unit conducted a practice earthquake training last September, as an opportunity to educate patients and staff about what to do in the event of an earthquake, according to Allen.
“This kind of gave the staff and patients a chance to learn how to respond when things like this occur,” said Allen. “With COVID-19, we weren’t able to do one this year, but we want to continue training practices like this for people.”
For more information about the Great Shakeout, go to www.shakeout.org for more tips and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.