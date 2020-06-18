Fence

Workers are seen Monday removing the fence from the northeast roof of the Webster County Courthouse. The fence was installed in the early 1990s during renovations to the courthouse. The fenced area, which was used to allow inmates fresh air and the chance to exercise, is no longer necessary with the completion of the new justice center. Other renovations that accompanied the construction of the recreation area included an elevator to the third floor to allow access to the Webster County Sheriff's Office and jail.

 Contributed photo

