There is a critical need for donations of all blood types. According to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, inventory shelves are currently bare.
"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge the community every day, and blood donation during this time represents a big challenge," CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. "While our area hospitals are back up to normal blood usage levels, we are still seeing blood drives being postponed, or taking place with donation rates that are under anticipated levels. That means that every time we are able to put on a community event, people really need to respond. I know that our Webster County blood donors are willing, and we look forward to giving them the opportunity to save local lives on October 12."
There will be a blood drive taking place Monday, Oct. 12, from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Marshfield Lions Club. Appointments are not required, but encouraged to help manage the number of donors waiting at once.
All staff, volunteers and donors are required to wear masks during this event, which will be provided if donors do not bring their own.
All donors will receive a t-shirt, snacks and the warm feeling of knowing they've done their part to help save lives.
For more information on how to register for an appointment in advance, visit cbco.org or call 417-227-5006.
