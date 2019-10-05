Donating $500 for a new warming oven for the Marshfield Senior Center was Central Bank of the Ozarks. Brandi Badgett, lead cook at the Senior Center, said that the oven will help to keep food warm between cooking and serving, and it is especially nice for baked goods. Pictured are a mix of Central Bank and Senior Center folks, including Cliff Bates, Cleo Brown, Missy Montgomery, Juanita Vonseggerin, Danny O’Neal, Otto Spangenberg, Beth Schulz, Jamie Clark, Sue Crawford, Norma Robertson, Anna Mae Lindsay, Brandi Badgett, Mary Bransfield and Paul Sheppard.
