With his focus in emergency planning and preparedness, Scott Allen of the Webster County Health Unit wants to again assemble community volunteers to alert in the event of a disaster.
This community emergency response team (CERT) is made up of volunteers, who receive training on how to deal with a disaster.
"That training could be helping direct traffic," said Allen. “It could be providing first aid to community members on your block. It’s community members helping community members."
The CERT program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.
"When I talk about emergency planning and preparedness, the good news is we’re going to have a lot of resources coming to our county quickly," said Allen. "The bad news is they're all going to be going to Green County. They're going to be leaving our county, so we're going to be on our own when a significant disaster hits for several days before we get really much in the way as resources here. That’s where a CERT team comes in handy. Those would be community volunteers who would be out helping other folks put together disaster kits and providing classes on how to prepare your storm shelter."
The other component Allen wants to start is a Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), which is made up of retired and off duty medical volunteers.
"With the Medical Response Corps, it consists of people who can help us in a pandemic getting shots out to people or helping out with testing," said Allen. "Unfortunately, the pandemic hit before I had a chance to get any traction on either of those, but they’re both still in the works."
The Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is a national network of volunteers, organized locally to improve the health and safety of their communities, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. MRC volunteers include medical, non-medical, and public health professionals, who are interested in strengthening the public health infrastructure and improving the preparedness and response capabilities of their local jurisdiction.
"Before moving to Missouri, I was a paramedic in California for 41 years and was a part of a Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) there," said Allen.
As far as when they hope to initiate both the CERT and MRC, Allen said, "That is a little tougher to answer. Effectively, everyone involved in healthcare is already in a high level of alert and mobilization due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once we get through the current pandemic, the plan would be to start formalizing a group."
