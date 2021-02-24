While the winter weather wasn’t all-smiles for everyone, many Marshfieldians braved the cold for some fun in the snow. Some areas in Marshfield received up to 8 inches, causing compact, slick road conditions and forcing schools to close for an entire week.
Snow days with large amounts of flaky, fluffy snow seem to be few and far between these days… so everyone – young and old – joined in on the action. From frozen trampolines and snow angels to four-wheel sledding… Webster County just about saw it all this week. Scroll through the gallery above for more of Marshfield’s fun in the snow!
