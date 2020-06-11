The Marshfield Cruisers are making plans for their first cruise-in of the season this Saturday. Social distancing will be practiced and encouraged.
Due to COVID-19, the April and May cruise-ins were canceled.
The same format will be used as in the past. The event will happen at Young’s Shopping Center, 5-7 p.m., with the drawing held promptly at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge, and all classic car lovers are invited to participate or to view the cars on display.
The event is held on the second Saturday of the month through October with a rain/weather date of the third Saturday.
For more information, call 859-2036 or check out marshfieldcruisers.com.
