Cozy Little Farmhouse

The Rogersville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Grand Opening of the Cozy Little Farmhouse with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. The Cozy Little Farmhouse offers quality renewed furniture, home decor and custom-made floral arrangements at affordable prices. Check out their store at 193 S. Marshall St., Rogersville. Store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 Contributed photo

