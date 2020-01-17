Susan Crum, RN, the program director for Springfield and Bolivar CoxHealth Air Care helicopter service, is coming up on 31 years of service with the flight program, which transports patients in the Ozarks quickly for hospital care. CoxHealth started the program Jan. 16, 1989.
"I was an ER Nurse with CoxHealth prior to becoming the director," said Crum, "I started as a flight nurse before I started doing the program management. It was kind of an involvement from having been an ER, where I saw that fast set of nursing, so I thought it would just be the greatest thing to do, and it was. It was just a natural transition from being an ER nurse to become a flight nurse."
Eventually Crum became the programs director. As the programs director she handles the day-to-day operations. She deals with areas such as the staffing, medical protocol, safety and paying the bills.
"One of the biggest challenges I face is the constant change. There has been so much change since I first started 31 years ago. There was such an advancement in technology and the helicopters are the same way, with immense changes in technology and what these things are able to do. Also, the day-to-day changes of what is expected for running the helicopter program," said Crum.
Handling all the challenges thrown Crum's way is possible because of her team.
"I have got a great team that I work with. I do not do this alone. It is certainly a team effort from the pilot to the mechanics to the medical crew. It is not just me," said Crum.
Susan Crum has spent 31 years giving and caring for others across the southwest, and the reason for all of it is that she knows it is making a difference.
"It may not be in that helicopter taking care of that patient anymore, but I know that this crew is making a difference and I know the people are thankful for that," said Crum.
