On Monday, Jan. 18 Webster County opened up Phase 1B to allow vaccine availability to those who are high-risk or 65 years of age and over. “Our office started vaccinating people from the 65 and over age group on that Friday,” said Mickie Burrell, RMA at Marshfield Family Clinic. “We were able to give around 370 vaccines that day to citizens of Webster County.”
The first phase of the state’s vaccination protocol targeted forward-facing healthcare workers and emergency responders. Dr. Dennis Robinson and his clinic, the Marshfield Family Clinic were able to distribute 200 doses of the vaccine to these employees during an all-day vaccination clinic at their office on Friday, Jan. 15.
According to Burrell, the clinic has already placed another order for a second shipment of Pfizer vaccines. Those who received the first dose of the vaccine will be due to receive the second dose soon.
“The state has already approved the order and we’re waiting to receive that shipment… The date of arrival should be this week,” she said. “Then we’ll be able to go ahead and complete the vaccination process for all of the emergency personnel and healthcare providers who have already got the first shot.”
Out of the 975 first doses of the vaccine that were received in the initial shipment, the clinic has distributed over half. However, they are working hard to administer every dose from the first shipment to citizens throughout the county.
Dr. Robinson’s clinic also worked with Seymour City Administrator, Hillary Gintz to host a clinic Tuesday, Jan. 26 at its local YMCA. This specific clinic had 150 available doses, all of which were claimed and appointments were fully booked days prior to the event.
“We’re very thankful that they brought these vaccines to Seymour,” Gintz said. “It’s nice to have them available to people at a location on the south side of the county.”
“This specific clinic was only for those that are eligible under Phase 1A and 1B and filled up fast,” Burrell added. “We sent a nurse from our office and one other staff member to help with the clinic and Fred Savage arranged for his crew to assist with vaccinations and monitoring people during the 15-minute intervals after they’re administered.”
Those who missed the Seymour clinic have a few options for vaccination locations moving forward.
“The Fordland Clinic and the Marshfield Clinic Pharmacy with Mike Vinehout were both approved last week as vaccinator locations, so people can call Fordland, our office or the pharmacy next-door to get in and get vaccinated,” Burrell said.
One of the required conditions of the Pfizer vaccine is that it must be stored in extremely cold temperatures(ranging from -60 to -80 degrees Celsius), requiring a specialized cooler to hold the vaccine until it’s ready to be administered. The Webster County Commissioners purchased an ultra low freezer for the storage of the 975 doses for our community, which is housed at Marshfield Family Clinic.
When the vaccines are transported to different administering locations, they’re monitored constantly to maintain the proper temperature. According to Burrell, the shipments come in a specialized container that is filled with dry ice along with an internal electronic device and thermometer that constantly relays a temperature log back to the Pfizer company and even alerts them once the package is initially opened. That box can be used as storage and transportation as well, as long as it is recharged with dry ice every five days.
“The Pfizer vaccine is able to be used for up to six hours after it’s removed from the controlled temperature,” Burrell said. “But our office actually does have a cooler that’s approved for dry ice storage, so we transport the doses from the ultra low freezer to the different vaccination locations using that.Then once it’s diluted it is good to use for up to six hours.”
Those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can inquire about an appointment by contacting the Fordland Clinic at (417) 767-2273, Marshfield Family Clinic at (417) 859-7875 or the Marshfield Clinic Pharmacy at (417) 468-4442.
