The 97th Annual Diversified Ag Conference has been reimagined this year to limit the spread of COVID-19. The conference takes place yearly in Webster County, celebrating the year’s successes and exploring current agriculture issues.
"I was not going to give into COVID by not having something this winter to bring ag people together to learn new things," said Kyle Whittaker, County Engagement Specialist for the MU Extension Center. "But since it's wise not to have a large gathering right now, we decided to have a virtual winter series."
The past 96 Diversified Ag Conferences have taken place in person, usually drawing around 75-100 people for a catered meal by Sheila's Place, door prizes and guest speakers. Tickets were $15 per attendee at the 2020 conference, however this year the virtual courses are free.
"The virtual series is called the Winter Ozarks Ag Series and it is free to register for everyone," explained Whittaker. "This seated conference is usually held in Webster County, but people from all over the state and even the country have attended. We've called it the Ozarks Ag Series to encompass the entire area, not just Webster County."
The free series will take place on three Modays in February, Feb. 8, 15 and 22. There will be two different one-hour sessions offered at both 6 and 7 p.m. for viewers to choose from, a total of four topics per evening. Those who are involved with the Winter Ozarks Ag Series are able to view six out of 12 total presentations.
According to Whittaker, the presentations are relatively short and are prerecorded to eliminate any technical difficulties throughout the series.
"In an effort to make it more hands on, we have virtual farm tours and videos in the presentations, it’s not just a simple PowerPoint," he said. "We're also having door prizes as if it were a seated conference for those who register and attend."
While the networking and face-to-face interaction will be limited this year, there is still plenty of opportunity to learn from one another while fighting through the pandemic. Thanks to technology, producers are able to share some of their most common challenges or successes with one another regardless of the restrictions on physical gatherings.
"Often times you can learn quite a bit from someone who's facing the same challenges you are, or finds the same successes that you're after," Whittaker added. "We're going to miss out on a lot of general comradery and fellowship, but that's just life right now. We'll get through it and go back to normal networking one of these days."
To register for the Winter Ozarks Ag Series, contact the Webster County Extension Center at (417) 859-2044. Those without internet access that would still like to be involved may view the sessions at the extension center office. Those who wish to be accommodated should call and register early, as there is limited space available.
"We just want to make people more profitable and more sustainable in their endeavors. You'll get to hear a wide variety of topics that will hopefully help you in your own individual enterprise," Whittaker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.