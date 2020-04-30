The Webster County Health Unit has announced that COVID-19 testing will be offered Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Webster County Fairgrounds, 614 N. Marshall St., Marshfield, a mobile testing unit will be on site.
Those who desire an appointment may call 859-2400, extension 2010.
Most insurance is accepted, and participants with insurance should bring their card with them. Uninsured and self-pay options are also available. A photo ID is requested. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.