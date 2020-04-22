OCH Wellpointe Family Medical Clinic, Marshfield, is offering a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic this Friday, April 24, between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. As addressed in Governor Parsons' April 22 press conference, mass testing of individuals should be performed to detect asymptomatic carriers, as well as symptomatic cases, to help determine the safety and timing of re-opening our state. With the recent relaxation on criteria for testing, individuals who have one or more of the following active symptoms are now eligible for testing:
Cough, sore throat, fever, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of appetite.
Be tested from the convenience of your car
Photo ID requested; minors must be accompanied by parent/guardian
COVID-19 test is performed with a nasal swab
Insurance will be billed on your behalf; please bring your card
Uninsured/self-pay testing is available; please call our office for details
Ask about antibody testing with the new SARS-COV-2 serology test
To reduce wait times, individuals are asked to call the office at 417-859-4878 to make a testing appointment. If unable to be present during this time, call the office to arrange an alternate testing time.
