Limitations on occupancy in courtrooms at the Webster County Courthouse have given rise to a restaurant-style reservation system for those involved in proceedings.
Prosecuting Attorney Ben Berkstresser explained to The Mail that courtroom occupancy is limited to 10 people, including court personnel and attorneys.
Those who must attend the proceedings sign in with bailiffs, who take their cell phone numbers and then alert them by phone when they are permitted to move to the courtroom. These individuals — including defendants and witnesses — must wait outside the courthouse until they are alerted that they have permission to enter.
"It's kind of clumsy, but it's working," said Berkstresser Monday, following the first day that the system was in use.
When asked how people without cell phones are accommodated, Berkstresser explained that he and his staff can seek them out when their case is up, or their attorney may notify them. So far this has not been a problem, according to Berkstresser.
