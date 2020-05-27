Surveyors have their own kind of immortality.
That's what Don Mayhew, Missouri Representative for District 121, told a gathering Friday in rural Marshfield.
The occasion was a retirement celebration for Webster County Surveyor Dennis Amsinger. Mayhew, a surveyor himself, clearly regards surveying as a higher calling, and he saluted Amsinger with a reminder of this fact.
"Whenever our surveys are used, they’re known by our name, and that goes on forever," he said.
Mayhew was one of three surveyors in the Missouri House of Representatives to sign a proclamation in honor of Amsinger’s 43-year career. One of the other House surveyors, Robert Ross of District 142, was present for Friday’s celebration, held at Amsinger’s home. Rocky Miller of District 124 was not present.
The proclamation was presented by Representative John Black of Amsinger’s home District 137. Hannah Kelly, of Webster County’s other district, 141, was also on hand.
Surveying is a proud profession. America’s most famous surveyor was our first president, George Washington, but other noteworthy names include Daniel Boone, Thomas Jefferson, Henry David Thoreau, Abraham Lincoln, William Clark and Meriwether Lewis.
Amsinger is in good company. With his name on 43 years worth of surveys, he’s also in permanent company. In investigating a piece of property in the U.S., it's possible to pull up hundreds of years worth of surveys, and today we rely on markers first set generations ago. Amsinger's surveys are every bit as historic.
"We have our own kind of immortality. No other county official has that," Mayhew said. "Though we might be able to follow in Dennis’ footsteps, we’ll never be able to fill them."
Amsinger's friends and family members listened to Mayhew's words from the house's deck and yard, and they applauded as Amsinger was presented with his framed proclamation with his dog curled at his feet.
Amsinger is in ill health, and it was clear that the gathering meant a lot to him.
"It's been an honor to work with every one of you guys over the years," he told his professional associates, including county leaders and others. “I appreciate what everyone's done. … It’s been a great time, and I've enjoyed every bit of it."
Amsinger told the assembled guests that he loved them all, and in one voice they answered: "Love you, too."
Paul Ipock, presiding member of the Webster County Commission, spoke up to say that Amsinger was always on hand and always ready to serve.
“I don’t know how many times I said, ‘Dennis, we need help. We kind of needed it yesterday. The day before would be even better,’” Ipock remembered. “It was done by the end of the day.”
John Fogelsong of D.D. Hamilton Title Co. spoke up, too, to remark on Amsinger’s professionalism. "Whenever you have a Dennis Amsinger survey, everything fits like pieces of a puzzle," he said. “Those stakes will always be found, and those surveys will always fit together perfectly."
It was high praise from someone in a good position to know.
Amsinger reflected that everything we do is our choice, and he has loved all of his choices.
"I can walk across probably every one of those properties and tell you just about all the names, just because I’ve had the honor of doing all of this surveying," he reflected.
When one sits back and calculates how many steps Amsinger must have taken in his 43 years of surveying work, the math feels astonishing. It’s easy to picture him tromping up and down hills and through marshes and pastures to get the measurement or place the mark.
And we can picture him, too, climbing that last and highest hill, flag in hand, heading toward immortality.
