FORDLAND — The castle Chateau Charmant will offer an opportunity for costumed photographs this Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
A photographer will be on hand to take photos. The service will benefit premature baby Ryker McGee and his family to defray their medical costs.
Photos begin at $50, and are available for cash or check only. Confirm your time by calling 767-2233.
All proceeds after photographer’s costs will be donated to the McGee family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.