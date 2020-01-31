There are tourniquets inside the side-door pockets of a Webster County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
In the event something happens to him, Corporal Gabe Stroud said he has a panic button on his radio to alert other municipalities to his location. That’s just a procedure he informs citizen observers about when he does ride-alongs, but it's nothing like the crime shows.
"Safety is the most important thing for me," said Stroud. "I want to keep people safe and stay prepared in case of an emergency."
Stroud started his career as a narcotics and K-9 program officer for several years in Douglas County. He has been with the Webster County Sheriff's Office for two years. As supervisor of the B Squad, Stroud’s schedule runs from Wednesday to Saturday.
"We work four- to ten-hour days and then get three days off," said Stroud. "Usually, my schedule is 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Most of the time, on an average day, it varies as far as what the day will look like. Everything could go wrong in the entire county, or it could be absolutely nothing. That's why I'm so proactive about being out in the community, because out in these county roads, people get out to a point where they're out in the middle of nowhere, with nobody around, which is uneasy to some."
The sheriff's office consists of an A Squad and B Squad, according to Stroud. There are about four to five officers on each squad, with 24-hour coverage, meaning there’s always at least one deputy on board. With medical calls, Stroud explained the only reason they’re dispatched to them is if it’s a domestic dispute or physical disturbance.
"As far as just medical calls, the only time Cox Hospital contacts us, there might be a premise file on that certain address, which says, 'Known to fight law enforcement,' or 'Known to have narcotics in the house,' or 'Has a high rate of disturbance calls associated with that address,'" said Stroud. "Cox also has their own policies they follow, such as if it's a domestic disturbance. They won’t go into the scene unless it’s cleared by law enforcement."
With generic calls, Stroud said they respond to everything. In the county, the Sheriff's Office doesn't assist with traffic accidents, but they do assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol, who handles all accidents with property damage. Municipalities will handle their own traffic accidents per their own policies, according to Stroud. During the day, he said they usually handle their shifts in zones.
"We have two guys down in the Fordland area," said Stroud. "That is considered the south side of the county. We will get in the north side of the county. As of right now, we’re the only patrol unit on the north side. The other two that are on right now are investigation, but they respond to calls, too."
Regarding name and number calls, Stroud said it can involve someone calling about their neighbor's dog in the street or someone giving confidential information about a narcotics deal. Stroud said they don't get names and numbers on every incident, such as a disturbance call, but if it's something that is an immediate danger, then they will respond to it.
"Calls are filtered by our 911 dispatch center," said Stroud. "They have policies they go through on what and how to dispatch officers."
Originally from Texas, Stroud moved to Alaska, where his parents worked in the oil fields there. He spent most of his life there until they moved to Missouri. Stroud attended the Law Enforcement Academy at Drury University in Springfield for four to five months before graduating from the academy in 2011.
"I want to help people through situations that some might shy away from," said Stroud, "whether it be something as small as someone's dog passing away or someone having their property stolen. People who have had their stuff stolen from them feel violated. They felt so secure in their house, so when someone breaches that security, it makes them feel uneasy. It’s nice to be there and help them through it from start to finish."
Every patrol car is equipped with a computer that helps officers keep track of an individual’s information, vehicle registration and a mapping system. In his vehicle, Stroud uses a computer to access search warrant forms, a map of the county and other information.
"It's a good tool not only for the Webster County Sheriff's Office, but the Webster County 911 center, as well," said Stroud. "Depending on the incident or the call, dispatch can look at the map and determine which units are closest to the area. That way, they can decide who to dispatch to the location."
As part of his job, Stroud helps out with investigations, which is something he did in Douglas County. When he worked in Douglas County, he said they didn't have the privilege of private investigators, so if one of them showed up on the scene first, then that was their case. When going out to general calls, Stroud said he will usually get out of the vehicle and approach the responding party. Depending on the call, he secures the scene first as being safe before approaching the parties involved. Stroud said he asks basic questions to get an idea of the situation.
"I would separate the two individuals after securing the scene as being safe and then start the interview process," said Stroud. "I'd ask what happened prior to contacting law enforcement. It could lead into all sorts of interview techniques. Whether it's someone not being honest, there's plenty of techniques you can use to gain compliance. We don’t want anybody to be unsafe. If someone’s unsafe and they don’t want to talk about something because that other individual might be around; that’s why we separate everybody."
While on duty, Stroud said he stays more alert of his surroundings, in the event ambushes are set up for law enforcement and other scenarios. Of the cases he's dealt with, he said traffic stops and wellbeing checks are by far the most dangerous. So, how do officers keep a cool head in situations?
"Sometimes, you have to leave it at work," said Stroud. "As far as being out on calls, it's just your character, integrity and professionalism. My outlook on it is to treat everyone with respect, the same way I would treat my grandparents or other loved ones. You show someone respect, then they'll show respect back."
In high-speed chases, Stroud said every agency has different policies, but more or less, they will chase the vehicle until their wheels fall off, to a certain extent. However, if the fleeing individual creates too much of a substantial risk to the public, then they will shut it down.
"Some of us are trained in CVI, which is also known as the PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver," said Stroud. "It's a controlled skid. That's when the law enforcement vehicle comes up behind the other vehicle and pretty much spins it out. That’s also dependent on what the case is. For example, if someone's running because they’ve got a taillight out, then we probably won't go after them. If we can get a plate number and if they're presenting a risk to the general public, then we’ll back off because there’s always another day."
As for what he enjoys about his job, Stroud said he actually likes handling the narcotics cases and working alongside other law enforcement agencies around the Webster County area. Not only that, but the unity he builds with the deputies and officers in the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
"I know that we've got each other’s back," said Stroud. "It's a close brotherhood and sisterhood in that office. The moment I step in there, I know I feel like I'm with family. I also like serving the community and seeing smiles on people's faces. My job isn’t to make people uncomfortable or anything like that, but to keep them safe and try to make the community an even better place to live."
