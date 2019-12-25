The Marshfield Fire Department celebrated the Christmas holiday with a special event for children.
On Friday, cookies, hot chocolate and popcorn were served at Marshfield Fire Station 3 as part of the fourth-annual Cookies and Storytime with Santa event.
Children had an opportunity to sit on Santa's lap and tell him what they wanted for Christmas, and also to have their picture taken with him. Mrs. Claus gave away candy canes to the children as well.
During the event, Santa read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” in the spirit of the Christmas season.
