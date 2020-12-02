Anne Barker, our cook, will be delivering meals to the cars, along with Michael Miner’s help, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please call one day in advance to reserve your lunch, $4 for seniors 60 years and older, younger adults $6.50.
Wednesday, Dec. 2 — Taco Bar
Thursday, Dec. 3 — BBQ Chicken Thighs
Friday, Dec. 4 — Lasagna
Monday, Dec. 7 — Grilled Chicken
Tuesday, Dec. 8 — Ham and Beans
We want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting the Conway Senior Center. Have a healthy and safe week.
