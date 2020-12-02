Anne Barker, our cook, will be delivering meals to the cars, along with Michael Miner’s help, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please call one day in advance to reserve your lunch, $4 for seniors 60 years and older, younger adults $6.50.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 — Taco Bar

Thursday, Dec. 3 — BBQ Chicken Thighs

Friday, Dec. 4 — Lasagna

Monday, Dec. 7 — Grilled Chicken

Tuesday, Dec. 8 — Ham and Beans

We want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting the Conway Senior Center. Have a healthy and safe week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.