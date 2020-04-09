Due to the virus, our cook Annie will be working out of Lebanon, but delivering Conway Senior Center meals at our Center. Please call your orders in one day in advance, so enough meals will be made. Our phone number is 417-532-3040.
Here is our menu for the week:
April 8 — Baked chicken
April 9 — Baked ham
April 10 — Crunchy baked fish
April 13 — Grilled chicken
April 1 — French dip
We wish everyone a happy Easter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.