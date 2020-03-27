The Conway Senior Center is offering curbside pickup of meals for those 60 and older.

Orders must be placed one day in advance at 589-2079.

The menu is as follows:

Today: Easy roast chicken

Thursday: Meatloaf

Friday: Easy Parmesan crusted chicken

Monday: Unstuffed green pepper casserole

Tuesday: Roasted pork with gravy

