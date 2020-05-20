Annie, our cook, will still be working out of Lebanon, delivering meals to Conway Senior Center. Reserve your meal one day in advance by calling 532-3040. Lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The price for seniors 60 years of age and older is $4. Under 60, the price is $6.50.
May 20 — Salisbury steak
May 21 — Ham and beans
May 22 — Country-style ribs
May 25 — We will be closed for Memorial Day with no meals served. Remember all our service members, and tell them thank you for protecting our country.
May 26 — Turkey tetrazzini
What a great menu. Enjoy! Keep safe and healthy.
