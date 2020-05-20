Annie, our cook, will still be working out of Lebanon, delivering meals to Conway Senior Center. Reserve your meal one day in advance by calling 532-3040. Lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The price for seniors 60 years of age and older is $4. Under 60, the price is $6.50.

May 20 — Salisbury steak

May 21 — Ham and beans

May 22 — Country-style ribs

May 25 — We will be closed for Memorial Day with no meals served. Remember all our service members, and tell them thank you for protecting our country.

May 26 — Turkey tetrazzini

What a great menu. Enjoy!  Keep safe and healthy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.