Annie, our cook, along with Michael Miner, will be delivering meals to the cars from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost for Seniors 60 years and older is $4.50. Younger Adults is $6.50.
Please call and reserve your meal one day in advance at (417) 589-2079.
Wednesday, Dec. 23 — Beef Goulash
Thursday, Dec. 24 — Pork Ribs
Friday, Dec. 25 — CLOSED
Monday, Dec. 28 — Pork Chops
Tuesday, Dec. 29 — Roast Beef
Thank you for supporting the Conway Senior Center. Take care, stay healthy.
