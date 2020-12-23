Annie, our cook, along with Michael Miner, will be delivering meals to the cars from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost for Seniors 60 years and older is $4.50. Younger Adults is $6.50.

Please call and reserve your meal one day in advance at (417) 589-2079.

Wednesday, Dec. 23 — Beef Goulash

Thursday, Dec. 24 — Pork Ribs

Friday, Dec. 25 — CLOSED

Monday, Dec. 28 — Pork Chops

Tuesday, Dec. 29 — Roast Beef

Thank you for supporting the Conway Senior Center. Take care, stay healthy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.