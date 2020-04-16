Due to the virus still being on, Annie, our cook, is still working out of Lebanon but delivering meals at the Conway Senior Center. Please call one day in advance, 532-3040, and put your order in so she will know how many meals are to be made.
April 15 — Salisbury steak
April 16 — Ham and beans
April 17 — Fish
April 20 — Hamburger steak
April 21 — Turkey tetrazzini
Hope everyone had a nice Easter. Keep safe and healthy.
