Thanksgiving day brings all the turkey and stuffing one’s heart could desire, but not before donuts and a Drumstick Dash 5k in Conway this year. High school cross country coach, Andrew Lowery is coordinating the Thanksgiving day race alongside fellow runners Heather Officer and Stacie Vestal.
Vestal said a group of local runners had participated in the Turkey Trot 5k in Springfield for several years, but their group was so large they wanted to do their own in their own community.
“We started holding our own 5k at Jen Jenkins’ house on Tracks Road and our donations always went to the angel tree, a Christmas tree set up at the elementary school for children in need of gifts,” Vestal explained.
“We did that for 8 years, but Jen moved to Tulsa earlier this year and we needed a new location and figured that opening it up to the community could really make a difference.”
“So we all got together and decided to bring an official Thanksgiving day race to Conway,” Lowery said. “That way we have something for the whole community to do here.”
The official first annual event will kick off at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26 at Conway Schools. There is an entry fee of $15 for each participant, which includes a Drumstick Dash t-shirt and benefits the school’s angel tree.
“The route will loop from the schools and over to the dead end road,” Lowery said. “So it’s challenging, but still a fairly simple course I would think.”
According to Vestal, the group will start on Shiloh(the street in front of the elementary school) and turn around to go around he high school. Then they will travel back towards the elementary school, but turn and head across the main street down Pinecrest.
“When we started this years ago, we had younger kids and wanted it to be fun for everyone, so we didn’t just do awards based on the quickest times,” Vestal said. “Winners are determined a little differently than your normal 5k.”
“Each runner will estimate the time it took them to complete the 5k and the rewards will be based off whoever gets the closest answer to their actual time,” Lowery explained.
“It’s just something kind of different from, ‘Oh, who can get the fastest time?’ so we’re hoping people can have some fun with it.”
Winners of each age group will receive turkey themed medals. A first, second and third place winner will be named for both boys and girls 19 & under, as well as men and women 20 & up. To register for the Drumstick Dash 5k, contact Andrew Lowery by calling the high school.
“You can run, walk, whatever you want to do. This is a good opportunity to start a new tradition,” Vestal said, “You’ll get a cool t-shirt and most importantly, you’re helping those who need it most in our community.”
