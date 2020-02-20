Good news weather-wise for most of this week: It doesn’t look too bad for our area. Down south in Mississippi, all is flooding due to the recent storms they have had, along with some other states in the South; even Texas in some places got snow they couldn’t believe. I hope all will change for the better, for all the United States, both weather and political-wise as the year wears on.
The Conway Bears won their game with Osage at homecoming night last Friday with Cassie Vestal and Colby Vavruska chosen as queen and king for the night; congratulations to all who participated.
The Valentine’s dinner at the Senior Center was well attended. Basil and Linda Perryman won in the penny vote for Valentine king and queen. Thanks to all to make it possible.
Tom Karr, I hope you are getting better with your ailments. We miss seeing you at the Senior Center. Remember, jam sessions will start again the first Monday in March with music and singing a-plenty. Come out and enjoy
Blessings to all until next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.