Old Man Winter left us on Sunday, with Monday and Tuesday about the same, warm to warmer temperatures. The groundhog didn't see his shadow in Punxsutawney, but here he did. The way our winter weather has been, look out, for spring and summer will be unpredictable and out of the ordinary, like this weather — storms, dry and everything in between.
The boys basketball tournament at Conway last week finished as follows with Strafford in first place. Better Luck next year for Conway; good games, though.
The Red Hatters will meet at West Side Café in Lebanon this coming Friday. Hello to Red Hat Barb Medlock; hoping you are still improving at Webco. See you next time if all keeps going well.
Sympathetic thoughts and prayers for the Farris Robertson family in the passing of their daughter. He and my brother Bert worked many jobs together down through the year’s house building.
Blessings to all until next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.