How did you like the July weather? We had Saturday and Sunday 70s temperatures and sunshine aplenty, but by the time you read this, we will be in the deep freeze, I guess, but with a gradual warmup by the weekend. It’s been a full moon this week, so watch out for a weather change.
I was glad the weather was good for a gathering of friends and family for one of Conway’s oldest citizens, if not the oldest, Edna (Looney) Shackley. It was a graveside service last Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Conway cemetery. She lived most of her lifetime in this town. She worked at Griswold’s store and the MFA as a bookkeeper and a clerk for a long time. She lost her husband, Peggy’s dad, in 1942, so she ended up being the breadwinner for the family until she met Dean Shackley. I started a birthday celebration for her when she was here at the senior complex. After she had to go live with her daughter, I still kept it up, and my thoughts are with Peggy and Joanie at this time. Peggy was a classmate of mine also.
We have lost another senior complex apartment person this last two weeks; her name was Donna Ogle. She was Patricia Lowery’s daughter.
Blessings to all until next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.