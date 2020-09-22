This year would have marked the 42nd time for Conway Community Days, which is normally held in September.
The decision to cancel the event has impacted fundraising opportunities for the Conway Community Center. However, Connie Frost, president of the Conway Community Advisory Council, said they’ll still able to keep it open.
"The funds from last year’s event helped level things out," said Frost. "We'll be able to keep this going. I don’t know how much it costs to run it. I’d say several thousand dollars to pay the electricity. We charge $15 an hour and that barely pays for electricity sometimes, so we fund the rest of it from the event. It was $10 an hour, but because we were losing about $6,000 a year on the building, so we raised it to $15. We also cut back on some of the supplies and things that were bought, so we pretty well went down to losing only $1,000 last year."
A majority of the funds generated from Community Days are used to maintain the Conway Community Center and the Conway Community Days Alexander Carousel building. Residents utilize the center for various events, including birthday parties, weddings, funerals and family gatherings.
"We use the center for Community Days and the event meetings, but we rent it out to a couple of bands," said Frost. "They go back and forth between Fridays. It's definitely used for a lot of events."
The funds also contribute to other council projects in the community and in the Conway school districts.
"We hang all the Christmas ornaments on the light poles in town during Christmas," said Frost. "For the schools, we've done things like a Lego wall in the elementary school building. At the end of the school year, the council provides ice cream for all of the students at the elementary and high school. Over time, we've given to the Conway Fire Protection District and the Conway Senior Center."
One of the factors that influenced the council’s decision to cancel was the health risks associated with COVID-19.
"There wasn't a way to social distance," said Frost. "Not only that, but they would have to cut out the parade, the kids carnival and the inflatables from the event. We would've been left with bands playing and people listening to music."
It also costly to organize the event and there was low participation from vendors this year, according to Frost.
"Normally, we have 80 of them," said Frost. “It just wasn’t going to be worth the whole effort if we did it because it costs so much money to put it on."
Some good things are still on the horizon for the Conway Community Center. With the funds from last year's Conway Community Days, improvements have been made in the building, including new carpet on the stage and a new coat of paint on the walls.
"We’re still working on the stage and trying to get it done," said Frost. "With the walls, it used to be this ugly, dingy paneling stuff, so we painted and eventually we’ll get that finished. I'm waiting for the contractor we hired to do the paneling on the sides of the steps and on the floor leading to the stage. We've even installed new thermostats in the building."
According to Frost, they're also going to strip the floors and remove the black stain marks off them.
"We need to come in, buff it real good and put several coats of wax on it, so we won’t have those black marks anymore," said Frost. "They dance here on Friday nights a lot, so we want things to look good."
Frost remains hopeful that they'll try and finish tiling all of the floors at the end of this year. As for Community Days, she said, "We're going to plan for it next year and start that process in March. We're not sure what's ahead next year, but we'll just have to wait and see."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.