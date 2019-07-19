Some members of the Conway High School Class of 1953 and guests met at Sheila’s Restaurant in Marshfield on June 29 for a reunion.
Those in attendance from Missouri were Betty Sue (Ikerd) Bohannon and Bill of Conway; Ellen (Silkey) Skinner, Carl Burk, Joan (Shields) Kennemer, and Clarence and Carol Larimore of Marshfield; Loeta (Peters) Shook of Strafford; Peggy (Baker) Oberbeck and Leal (Pete) Wills of Springfield; and Neva Fern (Gann) Blakey from Overland Park, Kansas.
Don and Barbara Little from Avilla had planned to attend but canceled due to health reasons. Unable to attend were Carl Draheim of Lebanon, Shirley (Matthews) Waters of Crocker, Cleo Oberbeck of Marshfield and Louis Leihsing of Milan, Illinois.
