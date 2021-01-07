Anyone who needs a coat this winter can find some hanging on a rack outside Day Flooring Company on West Washington Street in Marshfield.
"This is the second year we've done this," said Haley Day, who started the activity with her mother last year. "We have seen an increase of coat donations."
Day wasn't thinking about doing the coat rack again until she received a call from someone who inquired about it.
"The person who called us had coats that they wanted to donate," she said. "I wanted to do it again because it got so much traffic last year. It was clear there was a need for the coats."
There have been several coats taken off the rack, but more get added to it, according to Day.
"I remember one day putting the coats away, so I could go home," she said. "When I passed by the store the next day, there were new ones out there."
Last year, the activity began with six people bringing coats that they didn't want anymore. Day said more donations started coming in as the community became more involved.
"You only need a couple coats on the rack, but once people see it, then you'll see more participation. The employees in our business will donate a couple of their own coats to the rack. It's just amazing to see the good being done."
Anyone interested in giving their coats can do so, along with gloves, scarves and hats. The coat rack will be outside Day Flooring Company all winter, so those interested in taking a coat can do so, or leave a coat on the rack if they want to give one.
"We don't really have any criteria as far as donations go," Day said. "We do like the coats to be clean. Also, if you’re going to hang a coat outside, then you should button them up so we don’t have coats flying off the hangers."
She added, "When there’s bad weather, we put the coats inside our building. In the event of bad weather and people come to drop off a donation, then they can come inside our building and we'll figure out what to do with them."
