Families and other guests participated in the third annual shelter benefit for the Webster County Victim Assistance Program (WCVAP) Saturday.
The event took place at the Marshfield Church of the Nazarene and featured inflatables, games, music and a balloon artist. There was also a silent auction with various items donated by local organizations.
“I think the event went pretty well,” said Donna Burks, WCVAP program director. “We had the same turnout as last year, but I think everyone really enjoyed it.”
According to Burks, they raised about $5,000 from the event to go towards a new shelter. The WCVAP started looking into getting a new shelter three years ago.
“We are looking at buying land outside of town or finding a place in town that is properly zoned,” said Burks. “If we could find land outside of town, we could look into expanding the building if we needed to.”
As of now, the WCVAP is currently running two shelters, according to Burks.
“We can fit four to five people in each shelter,” said Burks. “That’s not a lot of moving room, so we’re hoping to find a place or buy land that we can use for our shelter.”
Not only did this year’s event serve as a celebration of the WCVAP’s 20th year in Marshfield, but also to educate the community about Domestic Violence Awareness month, which is held in October. The National Domestic Violence Awareness Month first began in 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence as a Day of Unity to connect battered women’s advocates across the country.
“We try to do something special in October to raise awareness,” said Burks. “That’s why we have the benefit tie in with Domestic Violence Awareness month. A lot of people have it in their mind that this only happens to a certain amount of people, like those involved in drugs and alcohol, but it’s much more than that. People need to understand there are several different parts of domestic violence. We need to educate people about the victims and make them feel like they are loved and supported. If we can do that, I think victims are more likely to come forward if they know there are people out there who care.”
Next year’s event is set for Oct. 10, according to Burks. Her sister, Mary Cook, helped out at the event and expressed her thoughts about it.
“My hope is from the event more people will know about the resources out there,” said Cooks. “I also hope people understand that the victims should not be blamed for the situations they find themselves in. It’s not easy for them to leave a domestic violence situation, and they need to know there are people who will support them.”
