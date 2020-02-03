It’s a big part of TJ Slocum's life and has become a tradition in the Marshfield community.
As part of the Ronald McDonald House Share-a-Heart Campaign, Slocum is asking the community to show their support during McTJ Night tonight from 4 to 8 p.m. at Marshfield McDonald’s. Twenty percent of all sales go towards TJ’s goal for the Share-a-Heart Campaign, which benefits the Ronald McDonald House. Each February, TJ works hard to sell hearts for the Share-a-Heart campaign, in support of the Ronald McDonald House, which played a significant part in his life.
The Share-a-Heart Campaign is the largest source of funding for Springfield’s two Ronald McDonald Houses, raising over $125,000 last year. The Ronald McDonald House near Cox South opened its doors nearly 31 years ago and the house within Mercy Children’s Hospital has been helping families for just over seven years. Over 14,100 families have benefitted from the house since 1988.
The Marshfield McDonald’s is located at 1323 Spur Drive.
(0) comments
