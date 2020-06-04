The Community Foundation of Rogersville is accepting proposals for its 2020 community grant program through 11:59 p.m. June 14.
Nonprofit agencies serving the Rogersville community, including 501(c)3 and other IRS-approved entities such as government, faith and school organizations, are eligible to apply. Individual grant awards will be capped at $7,277. Applicants will be notified by June 30 of grant decisions.
Applications must be submitted online through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks' grantmaking system. Applicants should go to http://www.cfozarks.org/applyforgrants and search for "Rogersville." Potential applicants with questions about the grant cycle can contact Shawn Randles, CFR Vice President, at cforogersville@gmail.com.
Community Foundation of Rogersville, an affiliate of the CFO, holds more than $1.3 million in assets as of Dec. 31, 2019. Since its founding in 2015, CFR has distributed more than $336,459 back to the community.
