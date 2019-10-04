The highlight of Boots, Bands and Barbecue, an annual gala sponsored by the Marshfield Area Community Foundation, is seeing the charitable projects to which the foundation’s funding goes.
The event was held Sept. 7, when 14 checks were given out to charitable organizations at the event.
The community is too generous to be contained in one edition of The Mail. Here, then, are the remainder of check presentation photos from the celebration.
In addition to the organizations pictured this week and last, TLC Student Funds received a grant of $2,000 to support students.
Present in most of the photos below is Alan Thomas, emcee of the check presentation portion of the night’s events.
