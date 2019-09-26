Jessica Cunningham and Kristie Byrd with Fordland Clinic offered mini toothpaste, pencils and information about their services to parents and children during the Fordland Community Care Day event Saturday in the Fordland Elementary School gym. The event served as a fundraiser to benefit Fordland’s Care to Learn chapter, which seeks to meet health and hygiene needs for children.
