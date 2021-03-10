While it took her a couple months to prepare it, Ellie Whitehurst was excited to get her senior project underway March 6 at the Marshfield High School cafeteria.
“My project was a trivia night," she said. “It’s fun and I thought a lot of people would like to get together to do something fun while they’re stuck in the house. Plus, it’s COVID friendly because you’re around people you’re always around."
Whitehurst came up with an idea for the trivia night from her friend, John Gray, who did a trivia night for his senior project in 2018.
"John Gray did a trivia night my freshman year,” she said. “It was really fun, so I decided I wanted to do one, too."
Proceeds from the event went to benefit Zuzu's House, a project started to help provide local teens who are homeless with a safe place to live in Marshfield.
For her senior project, Margaret Groenke hosted a self defense workshop on March 6. She said they started working on senior projects around October, but it has taken almost five months to get everything approved and planned out.
"I chose a self defense class as my senior project because I felt it was something that our community could benefit from," said Groenke. "I talked to a couple of people about my ideas and a self defense class is the one that everyone liked the most, so that's what I decided to go with."
Groenke, who was in martial arts for three years, said her former instructor, Michelle Crumm, taught the workshop, which helped individuals learn how to defend themselves.
"I knew I had to have her teach the class," she said. "Michelle is such a wonderful instructor and teacher and I'm so thankful she helped me out with this project."
She added, "I think this event benefited the community, as well as each individual that came and attended the class. The goal of the class was that each participant would leave the class feeling more confident and stronger as a woman, and could benefit from that feeling. I hope that the community does another class like this in the future. I would be sure to attend.”
Other MHS Senior Projects coming up this week include a powderpuff tournament March 12, coordinated by Alliyah Joiner, at the J.R. Barr football field in Marshfield and a corn hole tournament, organized by Joey Shaeffer, on March 13 in the Marshfield High School gym.
