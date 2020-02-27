The Webster County Commissioners expressed its full support for recommendations outlined in their recent U.S. 60 Corridor Study with a resolution Monday.
"We've gone through the U.S. Highway 60 process, and we submitted what we think are our last changes," Stan Whitehurst, Webster County Clerk, told the county chiefs. "This resolution will signify to other agencies that this is a bona-fide plan,” he said. "The language is fairly generic; it just says what we did, and that we support the plan."
Resolution 2020-02 explains that the county partnered with the Missouri Department of Transportation, BNSF Railway and the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments to hire a consultant to perform the study. It also explains that input was provided by local stakeholders and citizens, including emergency responders, business owners, landowners, municipal leaders and representatives of affected school districts.
The study offers a conceptual plan that recommends roadway and railway improvements along U.S., which traverses the southern part of the county. The resolution notes that the study "sets forth a plan to promote potential project funding and implementation opportunities."
While no work is planned at this point, the study lays the groundwork for the county to apply for grants and other funding opportunities that become available because a plan is in place and ready to go.
In the resolution, the commissioners point out that they offered a transparent public involvement process while realizing the benefits of "improved safety, access, resilience and economic opportunities" that the study offers.
Commissioner Dale Fraker made the motion to adopt the resolution, and Randy Owens seconded. "I think it's great," Fraker said. "It'll sure be safer if we can get some of these improvements in place."
