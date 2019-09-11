Veterans, members of the military and first responders who attend Saturday's Patriot Park dedication will not only get to hear from Gov. Mike Parson, local physician and war hero Dr. Tommy Macdonnell and other dignitaries, but they will also be presented with a commemorative pin to recognize them for their service, bravery and valor. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at the site of the Marshfield Aquatic Center, which is inside of the soon-to-be-dedicated Patriot Park. The address of the pool is 1459 Elm St., outside of town just off Hubble Drive/Route 66, and there will be volunteers present to direct visitors to the parking area.
