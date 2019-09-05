Fordland Clinic, a non-profit community health center, will be hosting a fundraising event Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event is called Bling & Bandanas Wild West After Party. This event will be the final event of the Fordland Wild West Days Festival that is held Sept. 6-7 at the Fordland park.
Tickets are available at the Fordland Clinic and at the gate the evening of the event. Tickets are $25, which includes guest admission and live music by Strong Tradition and Isaac Kenneth Band, along with a barbecue meal from Badger Den Barbecue. There will be a raffle that evening that guest will be able to purchase a ticket to get a chance to win a number of prizes.
