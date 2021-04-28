The City of Marshfield is seeking input from the community in order to collect updated data regarding income. Citizens can help improve current and future city projects by submitting responses to the anonymous survey.
“This is a low to moderate income survey, which will show us what Marshfield is eligible for when it comes to grant funding,” explained Deputy Administrator, Sam Rost.
The survey is specifically aimed at updating data collected from the last income survey. The City of Marshfield did not qualify for the Community Development Block Grant(CDBG) based off information from the previous survey.
“We have to have survey responses to see if we even qualify,” he added. “The way it sits right now, we are just over being eligible.”
According to Rost, if the city were to qualify for the funds, they can sometimes be used as a local match for ongoing and future projects, which is normally matched by the city and takes from the budget. However, if the city were to qualify for the CDBG grant, it would potentially save Marshfield’s budget up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“An updated report could yield in Marshfield being eligible for more grant funding,” explained Rost. “If we are eligible for these funds, the CDBG grant could open up the doors for a lot of opportunities in Marshfield.”
Those who have received a survey are asked to complete it as soon as possible. Replacements can be received by contacting Lexi Mason, leximason@missouristate.edu or by calling (417) 836-3013.
