That's the word from the Marshfield Board of Aldermen, who approved the Fourth of July holiday opening at their regular meeting Thursday.
Holiday hours are reduced for the Dr. Tommy Macdonnell Aquatic Center, which will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday as a chance for a relaxing cool-down between the parade and the Independence Day fireworks show. After the holiday, the pool will be open noon to 6 p.m. seven days per week, with extended night swims on Monday, Friday and Saturday nights until 10 p.m.
For July 4, the entry fee is reduced from $5 to $4.
There is a limit on the number of people who can use the pool, according to Parks and Recreation director Marc Baker, but July 4 is a slow day for pool usage, in his experience from his time working with pools in Springfield, and the Marshfield pool seldom ran at capacity in its first year Mama 2019.
Several COVID-19 modifications are in place. Bathers should bring their own chair, and six feet of social distancing is required at all times. Guests must sign in with contact info, and temperatures may be taken prior to entry.
Discounted season passes are available for the pool, which offers a new concessions menu and hot food this year. An individual pass is $30 and a family pass is $100.
