This year, Shook Elementary did part of its musical “Jingle Bell Jukebox” for families virtually on Tuesday in the Shook Elementary School gym.
"Elementary schools have been doing Christmas programs for as long as we have had schools," said Michael Dove, music teacher at Shook Elementary School in Marshfield. "Most schools, like Shook, do a different program every year."
"The last time we performed this was Dec. 2013. I chose this musical because it takes place in one room, Ruby's Diner. This made it easy to video all of the speaking parts in one room."
The musical took place in the 1950s at a soda shop. Students dressed in ‘50s style clothing and discussed their favorite Christmas songs.
"When a song is chosen, they put a quarter in the jukebox and that’s when the choir sings. Every student sings every song," Dove said.
The speaking parts were divided among the eight fifth-grade classes. Those who wanted a speaking part auditioned during their music class period and were picked based on how realistic they sounded.
"In many cases it was very difficult to choose," said Dove. "I have many talented students at Shook!"
Students started working on the music the first week in October. Dove said they have to start then because he only sees each class once every seven days for a 50-minute class period.
Because of the COVID restrictions, Dove said these students can not be in the same room together to perform. They have spent the last two weeks separately recording audio and video of each class singing.
"Each class [was] performing their speaking parts," he said. "I have spent several days combining the audio recordings into one soundtrack that actually sounds like they are all singing together. Ray Fryman, our art educator, is editing all of the video. By the end of the week, we should have a short movie that we are sharing with the parents through a secure link to an online account."
Dove said it has been a very challenging year for everyone, but even more so for those professionals in the arts.
"Actors, dancers and musicians are just now able to start performing in limited settings," said Dove. "The financial impact on the arts has been greater than almost every other profession. And because most professional artists are self-employed, the government has not been able to figure out how to provide financial support. It is sad, really, because the arts are a major part of the entertainment industry, which provides so much emotional support and outlet to the general public. We need to figure how to fix this problem, so that they can continue to make our world a more beautiful place."
