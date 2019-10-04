The Choices Pregnancy Center in Marshfield hosted its annual banquet on Sept. 17.
During the banquet, staff and board members of the Choices Pregnancy Center also recognized several Missouri legislators with the Life Advocate Award, which honors those who have helped pass pro-life legislation, such as House Bill 126.
Some of the legislators recognized include representatives Elijah Haahr (Speaker of the House, District 134), Nick Schroer (District 107), Sonya Anderson (District 131), Hannah Kelley (District 141), Curtis Trent (District 133), John Black (District 137), senator Sandy Crawford (Senatorial District 28), senator Mike Cunningham (Senatorial District 33) and senator Eric Burlison (Senatorial District 20).
The event included a dinner and highlights from the Choices Pregnancy Center this year, along with a presentation from guest speaker Gianna Jessen, a pro-life advocate who was born after a failed saline abortion attempt.
