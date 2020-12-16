The Chamber of Commerce offered an opportunity for kids to grab breakfast and meet Santa Claus Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Marshfield Community Center. The event began with a long socially distanced line to get a picture with Santa and was designed to keep attendees steadily flowing through the stations of the event.
"Things are looking a little bit different this year but we wanted to go ahead and make sure we had something for the kids to do," said Marshfield Chamber Vice President, Kim Clift. "It was important that we continue this tradition."
Children could sit on Santa’s lap, or on the sled provided for photo opportunities and had the chance to share their Christmas wishes. Hand sanitizer was readily available at the start and end of the line. Once their picture was taken with Santa, attendees were given a Christmas craft to take home as well as a pre-packaged breakfast to-go.
"McDonalds provided breakfast and coffee and we're actually just handing everything out as people come through the line to make this as contact-less as possible," she explained.
"We're really trying to adhere to the ordinance and just be respectful of people while keeping everything as safe as we can."
Regardless of the differences in the annual breakfast with Santa event, hundreds of kids came out to get their photo taken and grab food and crafts to enjoy at home.
"We love serving the community and we think that this is a really worthy cause," said Clift. "The kids are really important to us and we're so glad we had such a great turnout this year."
