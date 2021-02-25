At this point, the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival will proceed as scheduled on April 21-25.
Chairman Nicholas Inman said the festival safety committee has been watching all that is happening with COVID-19, but it has voted to go forward with this year's event.
"The safety committee has looked at the festival schedule and the way we normally do things," said Inman. "They have come up with a plan on how we can best accommodate our guests safely from around the country."
Marshfield’s mask mandate will be enforced, but participants will be allowed to temporarily remove their masks for pictures with the Missouri Cherry Blossom VIP guests.
"I think each VIP guest will have their own policy on how they want to handle that, whether they are comfortable with doing it or not," said Inman. "We did allow that to be an exception and of course while people are eating. The guest speaker on the platform will be able to remove their mask. Otherwise, we will be enforcing that to keep with the city mandate."
The committee has also explored social distancing during events and changed locations for certain events, including the Cherry Blossom Tea (set for Thursday, April 22 at 1:10 p.m.) and 11th annual state dinner (Saturday, April 24 at 7 p.m.), both to be held at the Marshfield Community Center.
"This will allow us to spread out more," said Inman. "We've also cut back quite a bit on how many tickets will be available to some of those events, to allow us to better social distance. This is the first year that we’re requiring reservations for the Cherry Tea event, so we're only limiting it to 150 when there have been years where we have had over 300."
As for limitations on guest numbers in other events, Inman said they are going to handle the social distance requirements of the churches they are using for events.
"However they are handling worship is how we will be proceeding for those events," said Inman.
The safety committee is also looking closely into sanitation methods to ensure guests are protected. Meals will not be a traditional buffet line, but volunteers will serve food as guests go through.
"Some of the dinners, like the Cherry Tea event, will have your food already on your plate and set at your table, to avoid big long lines," said Inman. "This is going to be a different year for us, but at this point, I'm happy to report we’re going to be proceeding."
Last year, the safety committee was created and members started meeting to discuss plans for the 2021 Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival.
"It is definitely new territory for all of us, but we're going to navigate through it together," said Inman.
As soon as the festival is over, Inman said he starts preparations for the next Cherry Blossom Festival immediately after that.
"I'm already booking guests for next year," he said. "If I call somebody and they’re not available for this year, then I give them the dates for next year and ask them if I can go ahead and book them, just so we're already under their radar. We officially take the summer off as a committee, but I work all summer planning it. It's a fun way of pursuing my passion for history."
Regarding what has been released so far information wise regarding the Cherry Blossom Festival, Inman said that strictly pertains to the ticketed and reservation events. The complete schedule of Cherry Blossom events will not be out until March.
"I usually try to have the complete schedule out the second week of March," he said. "My goal is to have it out by March 11, but this year I'm having a hard time getting it all completed because some people want to wait to make their firm commitment that they’ll participate. I do plan on having something released by then."
